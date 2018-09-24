Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,579 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 722,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $26.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $35.21.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PHM. Mizuho lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.