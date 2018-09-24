Veritaseum Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for $18.77 or 0.00284973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy, Mercatox, HitBTC and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $38.23 million and $1.04 million worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00279855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00151299 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000199 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.87 or 0.06890967 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,036,645 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Tokenomy, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

