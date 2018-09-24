Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Ventas by 5,960.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 591.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ventas by 354.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Golub Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR opened at $56.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.12. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $67.54.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.95 million. Ventas had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 75.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price target on shares of Ventas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Ventas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

In other Ventas news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,942 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,794,636.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 775,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,956,322. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP T Richard Riney sold 13,708 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $822,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.