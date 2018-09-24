Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 52.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 220.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $372.23 on Monday. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $251.17 and a 52 week high of $374.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $213.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). Boeing had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 2,344.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, August 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.60.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

