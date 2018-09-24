ValuEngine Upgrades Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) to Buy

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

CNAT has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Conatus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNAT opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.41. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.46% and a negative return on equity of 69.68%. equities analysts predict that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 60,604 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 264,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 178,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.