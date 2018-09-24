ValuEngine Downgrades Tutor Perini (TPC) to Strong Sell

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPC. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tutor Perini from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. MKM Partners set a $28.00 price objective on Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.
Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $20.05 on Friday. Tutor Perini has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 32,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $654,737.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 17,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $352,885.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,626,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,982,148.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,300. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at $930,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 491,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 77,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
Tutor Perini Company Profile
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.