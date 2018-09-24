USANA Health Sciences (USNA) versus Tilray (TLRY) Head-To-Head Contrast

USANA Health Sciences (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.4% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.2% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for USANA Health Sciences and Tilray, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USANA Health Sciences 0 2 0 0 2.00 Tilray 0 2 1 0 2.33

USANA Health Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $135.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.21%. Tilray has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential downside of 71.95%. Given USANA Health Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe USANA Health Sciences is more favorable than Tilray.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and Tilray’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USANA Health Sciences $1.05 billion 2.76 $62.53 million $4.06 29.37 Tilray N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Tilray.

Profitability

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USANA Health Sciences 7.16% 29.50% 21.55% Tilray N/A N/A N/A

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats Tilray on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition. It also provides Sensé?beautiful science products, such as personal care products that support healthy skin and hair through topical nourishment, moisturization, and protection; and other products for prenatal, infant, and young child age groups. In addition, the company offers materials and online tools to assist associates in building their businesses, as well as in marketing products. It offers its products directly in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

