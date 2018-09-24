US Concrete Inc (USCR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) to announce $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for US Concrete’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.49. US Concrete reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Concrete will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $6.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow US Concrete.

Get US Concrete alerts:

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $404.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.55 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 target price on US Concrete and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on US Concrete from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “$53.95” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.40 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,755.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Kunz acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.76 per share, for a total transaction of $51,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,306.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,650 shares of company stock worth $424,178 and sold 18,390 shares worth $936,288. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of US Concrete by 1,706.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Metlife Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the first quarter valued at about $243,000.

US Concrete stock opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. US Concrete has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $86.35.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Concrete (USCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.