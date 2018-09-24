Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,089 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 39,066.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,141,000 after buying an additional 4,688,000 shares during the period. Sylebra HK Co Ltd purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at $36,331,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at $34,003,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 128.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,789,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,732 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at $12,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNIT. ValuEngine upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Cowen set a $28.00 target price on Uniti Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Uniti Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $20.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.04. Uniti Group Inc has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.07 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.62%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2018, Uniti owns 5.4 million fiber strand miles, approximately 770 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.