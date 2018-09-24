United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in United Continental were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of United Continental by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Continental by 7.7% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of United Continental by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Continental by 5.6% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of United Continental by 14.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $89.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. United Continental Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on shares of United Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of United Continental from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Continental from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $108.00 price objective on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

