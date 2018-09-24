Umpqua (UMPQ) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Umpqua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Hovde Group set a $24.00 price objective on Umpqua and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Umpqua from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a $22.72 rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on Umpqua and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.25.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $298.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.67 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

