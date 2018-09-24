Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 120.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital One National Association bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.19, for a total transaction of $552,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,253.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 35,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.15, for a total transaction of $10,050,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 361,294 shares in the company, valued at $103,745,572.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,407 shares of company stock worth $19,580,698. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $280.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $187.96 and a twelve month high of $290.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 33.29%. research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.92.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

