Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,785 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TUP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TUP opened at $34.55 on Monday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $66.26. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.44.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 576.26%. The company had revenue of $535.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

TUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Argus cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

