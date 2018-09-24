Trinity Industries (TRN) Upgraded by Vertical Group to Hold

Vertical Group upgraded shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TRN. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.52. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.19.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 15.1% in the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,407,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $698,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,539 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 13,081.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,779,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,993 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 171.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,995,000 after acquiring an additional 810,646 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 189.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,024,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,440,000 after acquiring an additional 670,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Trinity Industries by 34.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,021,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,985,000 after buying an additional 261,306 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

