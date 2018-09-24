TriMas’ (TRS) Buy Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriMas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriMas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TriMas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriMas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Get TriMas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.94. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $224.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.20 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. analysts expect that TriMas will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $155,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TriMas by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TriMas by 0.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TriMas by 24.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TriMas by 1.5% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 271,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 60.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures industrial closure products, including steel drum and plastic enclosures, plastic drum closures, and plastic pail dispensers and plugs; and specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets, as well as specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars, and dispensing pumps for the food and beverage markets.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.