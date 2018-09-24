Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes Position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTXO. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 69,792 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTXO opened at $29.33 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $32.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.1265 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th.

