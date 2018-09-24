Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes $538,000 Position in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 30.0% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 256.0% in the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 39,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,744 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 57,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 5.4% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on KSU shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Kansas City Southern to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “$111.08” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $117.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $120.34.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.12 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 36.91%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $635,462.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,883.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $87,319.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,272.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,171 shares of company stock worth $841,712 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

