Topps Tiles Plc (TPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 80.75 ($1.05).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Topps Tiles from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price target on Topps Tiles from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th.

Shares of TPT stock opened at GBX 62 ($0.81) on Monday. Topps Tiles has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 107 ($1.39).

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for homeowners and tile fitters in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles. It also provides adhesives and grouts; and tools and essentials, such as trims, underfloor heating products, cutters, tools and accessories, cleaning and maintenance products, underfloor heating products, and wet room products.

