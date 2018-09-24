Tocagen (TOCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Tocagen in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Tocagen in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Tocagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Tocagen from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Tocagen in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Tocagen stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Tocagen has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 77.46% and a negative net margin of 130,944.75%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. research analysts expect that Tocagen will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOCA. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Tocagen in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tocagen in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Tocagen in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Tocagen by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 42,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tocagen in the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. 28.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tocagen

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

