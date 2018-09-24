Thor Industries, Inc. to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Thor Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 20th. Northcoast Research analyst S. Woolf now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q3 2019 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on THO. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.43.

NYSE:THO opened at $89.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.29. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $87.62 and a 1-year high of $161.48.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 351.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 282.9% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter worth about $173,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

