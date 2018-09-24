Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ (TEVA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.11.
TEVA stock opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.
In other news, EVP Iris Beck Codner sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $94,545.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,183. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,840.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 6,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,274.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,350 shares of company stock worth $239,430. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,746,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 348.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,036,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,177,000 after buying an additional 3,135,900 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,354,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,262,000 after buying an additional 1,264,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,229,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,282,000 after buying an additional 566,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
