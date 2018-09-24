Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ (TEVA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA stock opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 47.98% and a positive return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Iris Beck Codner sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $94,545.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,183. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,840.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 6,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,274.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,350 shares of company stock worth $239,430. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,746,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 348.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,036,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,177,000 after buying an additional 3,135,900 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,354,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,262,000 after buying an additional 1,264,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,229,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,282,000 after buying an additional 566,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.