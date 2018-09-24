Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 94.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,400 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $918,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,348,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,808,000 after acquiring an additional 758,693 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

TPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $53.83 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $68.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 120.57%. The firm had revenue of $669.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

