Teladoc (TDOC) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s current price.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teladoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,756. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Teladoc has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $79.64. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Teladoc had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 13,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $821,382.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,334.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 1,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $98,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,781 shares of company stock worth $18,083,387. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Teladoc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Teladoc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Teladoc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Teladoc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Teladoc Company Profile

Teladoc, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

