TD Securities Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Uni Select (UNS)

TD Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Uni Select (TSE:UNS) in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have a C$24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Uni Select from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Uni Select from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Uni Select from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Uni Select from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Uni Select from C$27.50 to C$26.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.06.

Get Uni Select alerts:

TSE:UNS opened at C$22.18 on Friday. Uni Select has a 12-month low of C$18.48 and a 12-month high of C$29.10.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.02. Uni Select had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of C$595.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$593.54 million.

About Uni Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. It also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.