Tahoe Resources Inc (TAHO) Position Reduced by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Tahoe Resources Inc (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,771,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 333,582 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.20% of Tahoe Resources worth $24,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAHO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Tahoe Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tahoe Resources by 117,368.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tahoe Resources in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tahoe Resources in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tahoe Resources by 284.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 38,671 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tahoe Resources alerts:

NYSE TAHO opened at $2.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.19. Tahoe Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.33 million. Tahoe Resources had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. Tahoe Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. analysts anticipate that Tahoe Resources Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TAHO. Zacks Investment Research cut Tahoe Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut Tahoe Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tahoe Resources from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Beacon Securities cut Tahoe Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Tahoe Resources Company Profile

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Tahoe Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tahoe Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.