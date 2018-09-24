TAG Immobilien AG (TEG) Receives €19.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €19.60 ($22.79).

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEG. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.12 ($23.40) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of TEG opened at €20.52 ($23.86) on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €12.41 ($14.43) and a 1 year high of €16.70 ($19.42).

TAG Immobilien AG acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany.. It also operates commercial real estate properties and boarding houses. As of December 31, 2017, the company managed approximately 83,000 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.