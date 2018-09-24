Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on TCMD. BTIG Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.
Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $72.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 199.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.03.
In related news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 25,000 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $1,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,392,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 3,000 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $157,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,140 shares of company stock valued at $7,479,179. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.
Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.