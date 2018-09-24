SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Stake Lowered by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,976 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $13,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STI. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 17.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 17.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 25.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,513,000 after buying an additional 52,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STI opened at $70.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. equities analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

SunTrust Banks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Ameriprise Financial upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. B. Riley upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Macquarie cut SunTrust Banks to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. SunTrust Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

In other SunTrust Banks news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $182,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,603.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

