Summit X LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Universal Display Co. (OLED)

Summit X LLC grew its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Universal Display by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4,030.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 186,066 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.82.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $121.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 1.73. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $78.75 and a 12-month high of $209.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.64 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.76%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

In other news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $1,241,739.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348,950 shares in the company, valued at $41,703,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

