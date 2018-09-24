Summit X LLC Grows Stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,966,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Farmers National Bank lifted its position in Duke Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 24,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 63.8% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Duke Energy by 11.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 368,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,206,000 after buying an additional 37,353 shares during the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $79.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.04. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $91.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.18%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.06.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $348,909.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $566,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,279 shares in the company, valued at $346,513.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,779 shares of company stock worth $956,650 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

