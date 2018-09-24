Stryker Co. (SYK) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,551,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,145,795,000 after purchasing an additional 646,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,862 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $899,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,333 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Stryker by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,037,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $344,094,000 after purchasing an additional 63,251 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in Stryker by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,599,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $257,451,000 after purchasing an additional 428,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Stryker by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,403,971 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Stryker from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stryker to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

In related news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 37,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total value of $6,317,563.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,470.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $174.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $138.94 and a twelve month high of $179.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 8.28%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

