Stratis (STRAT) Market Capitalization Reaches $157.96 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $157.96 million and $1.34 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00023819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Poloniex, Livecoin and Trade By Trade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00030053 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005908 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00031684 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008800 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00084845 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,026,086 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bithumb, Coinrail, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Binance, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

