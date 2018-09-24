STONECASTLE Fin/COM (BANX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

STONECASTLE Fin/COM (NASDAQ:BANX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BANX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STONECASTLE Fin/COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. National Securities lifted their target price on shares of STONECASTLE Fin/COM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 target price on shares of STONECASTLE Fin/COM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of STONECASTLE Fin/COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in STONECASTLE Fin/COM in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in STONECASTLE Fin/COM by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 115,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 13,894 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in STONECASTLE Fin/COM by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 209,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in STONECASTLE Fin/COM by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STONECASTLE Fin/COM stock opened at $22.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.18. STONECASTLE Fin/COM has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

STONECASTLE Fin/COM (NASDAQ:BANX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. analysts predict that STONECASTLE Fin/COM will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. STONECASTLE Fin/COM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.60%.

STONECASTLE Fin/COM Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

