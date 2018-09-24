Steris PLC (STE) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,534 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Steris worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Steris alerts:

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $113.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Steris PLC has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $117.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Steris had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $638.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. Steris’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

STE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Steris from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Steris in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Steris from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

In other Steris news, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $148,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.