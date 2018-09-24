SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QWLD opened at $79.09 on Monday. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $80.30.

