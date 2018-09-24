SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9,910.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $113.49 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $111.06 and a 12-month high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

