S&P Equity Research Trims Rex Energy (REXX) Target Price to $0.05

Rex Energy (NASDAQ:REXX) had its price target reduced by S&P Equity Research from $0.07 to $0.05 in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:REXX opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.86, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Rex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.91.

About Rex Energy

Rex Energy Corporation is an independent oil, natural gas liquid (NGL) and natural gas company. The Company has operations in the Appalachian Basin and Illinois Basin. In the Appalachian Basin, the Company is focused on its Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale and Upper Devonian (Burkett) Shale drilling and exploration activities.

