S&P Equity Research Trims Rex Energy (REXX) Target Price to $0.05

Rex Energy (NASDAQ:REXX) had its price target reduced by S&P Equity Research from $0.07 to $0.05 in a report issued on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:REXX opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.86, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Rex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.91.
About Rex Energy
