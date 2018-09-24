Sothebys (BID) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sothebys (NYSE:BID) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BID. ValuEngine raised Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Sidoti cut Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th.

NYSE:BID traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.05. 5,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,008. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Sothebys has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.28 million. Sothebys had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Sothebys will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sothebys by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,294,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,339,000 after acquiring an additional 108,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sothebys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,389,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Sothebys by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,373,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sothebys by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,613,000 after acquiring an additional 71,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sothebys by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,804,000 after acquiring an additional 63,186 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sothebys

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

