Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Smartsheet to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Smartsheet to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Smartsheet to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th.

Shares of SMAR opened at $31.64 on Monday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.21 million. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet Inc provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

