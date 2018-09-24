Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (ZZZ) Receives C$39.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

In related news, insider Dave Howcroft sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total transaction of C$82,152.00.

TSE ZZZ opened at C$29.97 on Friday. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$29.87 and a one year high of C$40.02.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$143.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.39 million. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 32.40%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, frames, mattress protectors, pillow protectors, and other sleep accessories. The company operates under the Dormez-vous and Sleep Country Canada retail banners.

