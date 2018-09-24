SKY’s (SKY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

SKY (LON:SKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday.

SKY has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) price objective on shares of SKY in a research note on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.54) target price on SKY and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SKY from GBX 1,150 ($14.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.28) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Macquarie cut SKY to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.33) to GBX 1,450 ($18.89) in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,393.20 ($18.15).

LON:SKY opened at GBX 1,721 ($22.42) on Monday. SKY has a 12 month low of GBX 11.40 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,378 ($17.95).

SKY (LON:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 67.30 ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 65.10 ($0.85) by GBX 2.20 ($0.03). SKY had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 7.96%.

In other SKY news, insider Tracy Jayne Clarke acquired 38 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,515 ($19.73) per share, for a total transaction of £575.70 ($749.90). Also, insider Matthieu Pigasse acquired 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.76) per share, for a total transaction of £936 ($1,219.23). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,579 shares of company stock worth $24,061,149.

SKY Company Profile

Sky plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment and communications businesses. The company offers pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including broadband and telephone services; over-the-top subscriptions; and HD, UHD, multiscreen, line rental, second smartcard, premium HD, and mobile TV, as well as on demand services, such as Catch Up TV and box sets.

