SIG (SHI) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of SIG (LON:SHI) in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHI. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of SIG to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of SIG from GBX 174 ($2.27) to GBX 144 ($1.88) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.02) price target on shares of SIG in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 156 ($2.03).

Shares of LON SHI opened at GBX 122.40 ($1.59) on Friday. SIG has a 1 year low of GBX 108.25 ($1.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 184.90 ($2.41).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th.

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

