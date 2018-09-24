SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 5,496 INTL Fcstone Inc (INTL)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,189,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,432,000 after purchasing an additional 98,268 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 534,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,819,000 after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 408,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97,849 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in INTL Fcstone by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in INTL Fcstone by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other INTL Fcstone news, insider Brian T. Sephton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul G. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $154,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,081.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,490. 20.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTL opened at $48.47 on Monday. INTL Fcstone Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.80 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.78.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered INTL Fcstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered INTL Fcstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th.

About INTL Fcstone

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

