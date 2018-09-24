SG Americas Securities LLC Has $290,000 Position in Mastercard Inc (MA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 264.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 11.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,606,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,804,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 18.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 167,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,404,000 after purchasing an additional 26,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $13,987,835.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,905 shares in the company, valued at $25,826,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $221.90 on Monday. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $137.75 and a one year high of $223.37. The company has a market cap of $230.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mastercard from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Mastercard from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Mastercard to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

