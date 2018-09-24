SG Americas Securities LLC Has $277,000 Position in Scholastic Corp (SCHL)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 138.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Scholastic by 23.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,703,000 after purchasing an additional 85,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 54,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,806,000 after acquiring an additional 39,904 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 33,081 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHL opened at $43.50 on Monday. Scholastic Corp has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Scholastic Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

SCHL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Scholastic in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In other news, EVP Judith Newman sold 18,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $769,196.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,594.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,703. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

