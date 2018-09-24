SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 17,805 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 109.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,094 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,805 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 20,755 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 760,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

NASDAQ TRST opened at $8.65 on Monday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $835.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.00.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $44.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0681 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Separately, BidaskClub cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.