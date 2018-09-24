Sequence (SEQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,466.00

Sequence (CURRENCY:SEQ) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Sequence has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $1,466.00 worth of Sequence was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sequence has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sequence coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0571 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sequence alerts:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00058920 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,018.71 or 3.62993137 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007680 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00128212 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Sequence Profile

SEQ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Sequence’s total supply is 45,975,047 coins. Sequence’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain . Sequence’s official website is duality.solutions

Buying and Selling Sequence

Sequence can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sequence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sequence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sequence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sequence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sequence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.