Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Acquires 28,433 Shares of NxStage Medical, Inc. (NXTM)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,949 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,433 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of NxStage Medical worth $9,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NxStage Medical by 714.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NxStage Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of NxStage Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NxStage Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NxStage Medical by 26.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NxStage Medical stock opened at $28.17 on Monday. NxStage Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -128.05 and a beta of -0.04.

NXTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NxStage Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. NxStage Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About NxStage Medical

NxStage Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting.

