Schroder Investment Management Group Has $26.07 Million Position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,774 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $26,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 29.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 63,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,477,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,976,000 after acquiring an additional 105,490 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 26.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 22.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,498,000 after purchasing an additional 111,410 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 14.2% in the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIV opened at $44.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.93 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.04%.

AIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $1,080,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

