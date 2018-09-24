Sasol Limited (SSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSL shares. ValuEngine raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Sasol alerts:

NYSE:SSL opened at $37.46 on Monday. Sasol has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.5577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. Sasol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 65.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 29.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 60.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.